Generally Quiet but Humid Pattern through Saturday Night, then Rain Chances Increase Dramatically

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —Our extended bout with uncomfortable heat and humidity comes to an abrupt end early Sunday, when a low pressure system moves into the Coastal Bend from the Gulf of Mexico. Thus begins an extended period of scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms, with the wet weather persisting through the coming week, at least. The abrupt pattern shift is associated with weakening upper air high pressure that moves westward away from South Texas, allowing a low in the Gulf of Mexico to push into the Middle Texas Coast by midday Sunday. The resultant persistent rainy pattern will bring between 2 and 3 inches of rainfall through the coming work week, and likely through the following weekend as well. Accordingly, increased cloudiness and precipitation will hold afternoon temperatures a few degrees below normal, in the upper 80s. Lows will range from the middle to upper 70s.