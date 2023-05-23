Generally fair skies accompany warm temperatures and gentle winds this afternoon over the Coastal Bend.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Weak upper-level high pressure will reside across South Texas for the next several days, giving us fair skies and seasonable temperatures and, other than some dying showers, little to no rainfall.

Thunderstorms that are expected to develop in the Concho Valley and Hill Country Wednesday and Thursday will gradually weaken as they approach the Coastal Bend, dying as late-night showers over our northern counties.

Otherwise, we will need to wait until late in the weekend and into early next week for more significant rain chances.

A prominent upper-level disturbance will traverse the state this coming weekend, destabilizing the atmosphere enough to generate showers and thunderstorms.

We can expect our best rain chances late Sunday and Monday, with between 1/4 and 3/4 inch of precipitation. Northern and western sections of the Coastal Bend will receive the most rain.

All the while, afternoon temperatures will rise into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Overnight readings will dip into the lower to middle 70s.

Expect breezy onshore winds Friday through the weekend.

