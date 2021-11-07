Generally fair, gradually warmer, for Coastal Bend next several days

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — High pressure moving east of the Lone Star State is returning east to southeast flow to the Coastal Bend late today, and that will begin to moderate temperatures and return Gulf moisture to the region. Without upper level support, however, no significant rainfall is expected through midweek. By early in the week, afternoon temperatures will reach the lower 80s area-wide, with overnight readings lingering in the lower to middle 60s. A cold front arrives late evening on Veterans Day, however, to bring isolated overnight showers followed by cooler and drier air. Rainfall totals with be modest; generally less than a tenth of an inch. Expect highs in the 70s Friday through Sunday, with lows in the 50s Friday through Sunday.

