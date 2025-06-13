FRI-YAY FORECAST: Less rain, more heat and sunshine

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Weekend! Stay cool this weekend!!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Moderate to major risk of heat-related illness

Rain returns next week

Wild weather be gone! This 'Friday the 13th' forecast has spooky good weather in store for all neighborhoods of the Coastal Bend. Afternoon high temps will reach the low to mid-90s. Plentiful humidity will push 'feels like' temps to the low to mid-100s, so stay hydrated! There's a chance of brief t-showers around lunch time, but our weather pattern will be much drier over the next couple of days! While we can't rule out stray showers this weekend, no significant rainfall is expected. With that said, rain chances are looking much better toward the end of next week! Rainfall accumulations are uncertain this far out, but it looks like yet another 'good drink of rain' for South Texas.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Fri-YAY: Partly cloudy with a stray shower

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Tonight: A few clouds

Temperature: Low 79ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a stray shower

Temperature: High 94ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph

Have a wonderful weekend!