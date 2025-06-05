FORECAST: More heat, another round of Saharan dust, and the return of rainfall!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!

Major Heat Risk this weekend

Saharan dust returns Friday

Rain returns next week

Afternoon highs will be similar to Wednesday, perhaps just a degree or two cooler. This afternoon will feel different though as our hottest temps occur early this afternoon, but the wind won't really pick up until late afternoon. Temps will top out in the middle to upper 90s with oppressive humidity. Expect hotter conditions this weekend! Actual temperatures will reach the upper 90s, lower 100s inland; high humidity will push 'feels like' temps to the 110s this weekend, so heat alerts are likely.

Heat safety should be top of mind! Check in on kids, pets, and the elderly—they are most prone to heat-related illness. Don't leave anyone or anything in a hot vehicle!

As if the heat won't make you want to stay indoors, another batch of Saharan dust arrives Friday and lingers over the weekend. The dust can be a respiratory irritant and often hinders rain chances. Once the dust is gone, rainfall will return to the forecast. I'm tracking the chance for scattered showers by the middle of next week!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Very humid and breezy

Temperature: High 94ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy

Temperature: Low 78ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Fri-YAY: Very hazy and hot

Temperature: High 95ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph

Have a terrific day!