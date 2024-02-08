Foggy nights and mornings through Saturday, scattered showers for your Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Late night and morning fog will become widespread tonight and again Friday night, with scattered showers dotting the region Saturday and only stray showers for your Sunday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Above normal temperatures and breezy to windy onshore flow will accompany late night and early morning sea fog tonight and Friday night

A vigorous upper-level disturbance will bring scattered showers for your Saturday

A cold front Sunday afternoon will produce only stray showers, with cool and dry air following early next week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Cloudy and mild with overnight sea fog

Temperature:

Low in the middle 60s

Winds:

South wind 8 to 12 mph

Friday :

Mostly cloudy and breezy with morning fog

Temperature:

High in the middle 70s

Winds:

South wind 12 to 23 mph

Saturday:

Cloudy, warm and breezy with morning fog and scattered daytime showers

Temperature:

High in the middle 70s

Winds:

South wind 10 to 18 mph

Outdoor conditions for Super Bowl activities are looking more favorable, with windy conditions with only stray showers.