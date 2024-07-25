Watch Now
Flooding impacting multiple neighborhoods, heavy rain continues

Stay weather away and avoid flooded roadways
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday! Please stay weather aware today, as flooding is likely across the Coastal Bend.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Flash Flood Warning in effect until 12:30 p.m. for the islands
  • Rain will be heavy at times, flooding likely
  • This is the "hump", less rain Friday - Sunday
AREA FLOODING

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Wet and cool, pockets of sunshine before sunset
Temperature: High 88ºF
Winds: NW/SE 5-10 mph, gusting higher in t-storms

Tonight/Tomorrow: (depending on morning/evening forecast) :
Temperature: Low 76ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph, gusting higher in t-storms

Friday: Scattered showers and storms, less rain
Temperature: High 88ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph, gusting higher in t-storms

Have a safe and terrific Thursday!

