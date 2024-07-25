Flooding impacting multiple neighborhoods, heavy rain continues

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday! Please stay weather aware today, as flooding is likely across the Coastal Bend.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Flash Flood Warning in effect until 12:30 p.m. for the islands
- Rain will be heavy at times, flooding likely
- This is the "hump", less rain Friday - Sunday
AREA FLOODING
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Wet and cool, pockets of sunshine before sunset
Temperature: High 88ºF
Winds: NW/SE 5-10 mph, gusting higher in t-storms
Tonight/Tomorrow: (depending on morning/evening forecast) :
Temperature: Low 76ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph, gusting higher in t-storms
Friday: Scattered showers and storms, less rain
Temperature: High 88ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph, gusting higher in t-storms
Have a safe and terrific Thursday!