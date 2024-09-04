Watch Now
FLOOD WATCH EXTENDED: Showers and some heavy downpours continues

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Flood Watch in effect for Refugio, San Patricio, Aransas, Nueces, and Kleberg counties until Thursday at 1p.m.

Tropical moisture and a stalling frontal boundary continues to keep us locked in with daily soggy conditions but rain chances will begin to diminish by the end of the week. Isolated showers will remain in the forecast tonight and tomorrow so don't put that umbrella away just yet.

Our first cold front of the season will begin moving through our area on
Friday and that will usher in dry air pushing out all of this moisture and restore our temperatures closer to normal.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Isolated showers & storms
Temperature: Low 75ºF
Winds: N 10-20 mph

Tomorrow: Cloudy and still soggy
Temperature: High 90ºF
Winds: N 10-20 mph

Thursday Soppy conditions
Temperature: Low 74ºF
Winds: N 10-20 mph

Have good evening and stay safe!

