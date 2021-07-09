Flash flood watch continues today, drier weekend ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The upper-level and surface disturbance that has brought record-setting rainfall to parts of the Coastal Bend is finally beginning to show signs of weakening this morning. In addition, it is also starting to track farther north and west of the region.

Still, it is close enough to continue to bring some moderate to heavy rainfall across South Texas this morning once again. Residents are urged to use caution on the early morning commute.

The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi continues to have a Flash Flood Watch in effect for the entire area until 7PM. An additional 1-3 inches of rainfall will be possible today with the scattered to numerous showers and storms in the area.

There are numerous creeks and streams that are at or above major flood stage and those will continue at that level for a couple of days. Use caution around these areas.

As the disturbance continues to kick out of the area, we’ll finally start to dry out and we’ll eventually see some sunshine break through some this afternoon, but moreso on Saturday, Sunday and into next week. As this happens, temperatures will start to go up back into the 90s and steamy and hot conditions will ensue.

Today: Still scattered to numerous tropical downpours; Flash Flood Watch in effect until 7PM; some afternoon sunshine under considerable cloudiness…High: 88…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH.

Tonight: Another round of heavy showers developing; cloudy and damp…Low: 76…Wind: SE 7-14 MPH.

Saturday: Good amount of clouds, overall less rain, but still a few isolated showers lingering in the area…High: 89…Wind: SSE 10-15 MPH.

Sunday: More sunshine, steamy and getting warmer…High: 91…Wind: SSE 10-20 MPH.

Monday: Good amount of clouds and sun with warm and muggy conditions…High: 92…Wind: SE 10-15 MPH.

Tuesday: Good mix of cloud and sun with a few stray showers in the area; hot and muggy…High: 91…Wind: SE 10-15 MPH.

Wednesday: A few stray showers mixed with some clouds and sunshine…High: 91…Wind: SE 10-15 MPH.

Use caution on the roadways. TURN AROUND DON’T DROWN. Don’t forget to download our FREE STORMSHIELD app to track the rainfall, get all the watches/warnings in place and stream our coverage.