Few showers today, another mild night then a warming and windy work week ahead

IMG_4181.jpg
Bill Alexander
While most rain gauges escaped capturing significant rainfall, Doppler radar caught well over an inch earlier today.
Posted at 5:34 PM, Apr 22, 2024
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Cloudy, cool and showery conditions today will give way to clearing skies overnight, followed by increasing southeasterly breezes and warmer, more humid air the rest of the work week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Skies will gradually clear overnight with cooler conditions inland and mild along the coast
  • Onshore winds return Tuesday and persist through the coming week, bringing increasingly warm and humid conditions
  • Little to no additional rainfall is expected this week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Gradual clearing with no additional rainfall
Temperature:
Low in the middle 60s
Winds:
Southeast 6 to 12 mph

Tuesday:
Partly cloudy, breezy and a bit warmer
Temperature:
High in the lower 80s
Winds:
Southeast 12 to 22 mph

Wednesday:
Partly cloudy and breezy
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
Southeast 14 to 23 mph

Breezy and warm through midweek, becoming windy, humid and very warm Thursday through Saturday. No significant rain is expected.

