Few showers, storms dance across the Coastal Bend, expect more of the same this weekend but wetter next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Isolated showers and storms will accompany seasonable temperatures this weekend, but expect increasing clouds and significant rainfall next week with a series of upper disturbances and abundant Gulf moisture.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Mainly afternoon showers and thunderstorms will be isolated over the Coastal Bend this weekend
- Plentiful Gulf moisture will increase cloud cover and rain chances next week
- Daytime temperatures will drop to below normal next week
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Partly cloudy, warm and humid
Temperature:
Low in the upper 70s
Winds:
S 5 to 10 mph
Saturday:
Isolated showers and thunderstorms; otherwise, mostly sunny
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s
Winds:
Southeast 6 to 12 mph
Sunday:
Mostly sunny and breezy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s
Winds:
Southeast 10 to 18 mph
while isolated storms will bring scant rainfall through the weekend, between 1 an d 2 inches of rainfall can be expected Tuesday through Friday.