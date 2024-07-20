Few showers, storms dance across the Coastal Bend, expect more of the same this weekend but wetter next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Isolated showers and storms will accompany seasonable temperatures this weekend, but expect increasing clouds and significant rainfall next week with a series of upper disturbances and abundant Gulf moisture.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Mainly afternoon showers and thunderstorms will be isolated over the Coastal Bend this weekend

Plentiful Gulf moisture will increase cloud cover and rain chances next week

Daytime temperatures will drop to below normal next week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Partly cloudy, warm and humid

Temperature:

Low in the upper 70s

Winds:

S 5 to 10 mph

Saturday:

Isolated showers and thunderstorms; otherwise, mostly sunny

Temperature:

High in the middle 90s

Winds:

Southeast 6 to 12 mph

Sunday:

Mostly sunny and breezy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

Temperature:

High in the middle 90s

Winds:

Southeast 10 to 18 mph

while isolated storms will bring scant rainfall through the weekend, between 1 an d 2 inches of rainfall can be expected Tuesday through Friday.