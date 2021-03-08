Few Morning Showers Leave Region; Breezy, Warm and Humid Continues

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —A persistent pattern including high pressure over the eastern U.S. and storm systems in the Rockies will result in a windy, warm and humid work week in the Coastal Bend. Little to no much needed rain is expected until the weekend, when a cold front brings scattered showers and thunderstorms. Southeasterly winds will gust to near 30 mph Tuesday through Friday, and that pattern supports moderate to high rip current risk along Gulfside beaches. Spring break beachgoers are advised to keep up on the latest rip current information and take appropriate precautions to ensure safety. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s to lower 80s each weekday afternoon, with overnight lows hovering in the middle to upper 60s. A cold front arriving Saturday evening will set off isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. It will shift wind to the west and then northwest, shutting off the rip current risk. Only modest cooling is expected from the front.