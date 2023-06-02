fair, warm, breezy and humid this afternoon and through the weekend; isolated showers Sunday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Upper level high pressure continues to dominate the weather picture for South Texas through the weekend, but a series of disturbances will bring isolated showers and thunderstorms during the coming week. Afternoon temperatures will peak each day in the upper 80s to lower 90s, with heat indices of between 95 and 102 degrees. Lows will range from the lower to middle 70s, except upper 70s along the Gulf-side beaches. Expect isolated showers and thunderstorms to appear by Sunday afternoon, then return Monday and again Wednesday and Thursday. Rainfall totals will be modest. Breezy conditions through the weekend will lessen by Monday.

