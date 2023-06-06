Fair to partly cloudy with light northeast winds this afternoon; summertime heat returns Wednesday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While a few stray showers may appear late today and Wednesday, upper level high pressure will dominate the weather pattern through early next week, bringing heat and humidity. As daytime heating rises, so too will rise the heat index. Expect highs in the lower 90s Wednesday, then into the middle 90s Thursday through Tuesday, with heat indices of between 102 and 110 degrees. Overnight readings will dip only into the middle to upper 70s. A light northeast to east wind will become southeasterly and gusty Friday through the early part of next week. Any precipitation today or Wednesday will be fleeting and minimal.

