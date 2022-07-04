Watch Now
Fair to partly cloudy, hot and humid for Independence Day; little chance rain for coming week

Heat Advisory in Effect through 8 pm; likely again Tuesday
Eran Hami
Beautiful afternoon at the beach, but be mindful of excessive heat and rip currents today
Posted at 2:28 PM, Jul 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-04 15:36:28-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A strong heat dome lingers across the southern U.S. this Independence Day, bringing extreme heat and humidity. The pattern will bring afternoon heat indices of 107 to 114 through the work week. The upper level high will not allow showers and thunderstorms through the coming week, except for a few stray coastal showers midweek. Expect afternoon temperatures in the middle 90s, warming to the upper 90s toward the coming weekend. Overnight readings will remain in the middle to upper 70s. A south to southeast wind at 12 to 24 mph each afternoon will drop to 8 to 14 mph overnight.

Meantime, the Tropical Atlantic Basin, including the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico, remain quiet at this time. Hurricane Bonnie in the Eastern Pacific will strengthen to Category 2 by Tuesday as it pulls away from Mexico into the open waters of the Pacific.

