Fair to partly cloudy, breezy and humid but no rain next several days. Still very hot.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While upper-air high pressure reigns supreme over the western and southwestern U.S., a series of disturbances will bring showers and thunderstorms from Southeast Texas into the Gulf coastal waters early next week. The upper ridge will continue to plague the Coastal Bend with excessive heat and humidity this coming week, with highs in the upper 90s to around 100 and heat indices of between 110 and 120 degrees. Overnight temperatures will dip into the middle to upper 70s. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect through 8 pm this evening for San Patricio, Nueces and Kleberg Counties, while the remainder of the Coastal Bend is under a Heat Advisory. More such warnings and advisories are likely to be issued in the coming days. A breezy south southeasterly wind will gust in excess of 20 miles an hour at times. Any showers or thunderstorms that develop early next week will be limited to the coastal waters.

In the tropics, a disturbance in the eastern Tropical Atlantic continues to move westward at 15 to 20 mph and is several days away from reaching the Windward Islands of the easternmost Caribbean Sea. This system currently has a low chance of tropical cyclone development during the next week. There are no tropical threats to the U.S. at this time.

