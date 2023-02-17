Fair to partly cloudy, breezy and cool this afternoon; another chilly morning Saturday. Warmer on Sunday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Skies were partly to mostly cloudy this afternoon as cool high pressure and a gusty north wind kept temperatures in the 50s to around 60 degrees. Expect mostly clear skies overnight with a northeast wind at 8 to 12 mph. That will allow the mercury to dip to around 40 by daybreak on Saturday. The high pressure begins to move east on Saturday, giving the Coastal Bend an east southeasterly flow that will begin to return a bit of warmth and humidity to the region. Highs on Saturday will edge into the lower 60s, then surge into the upper 70s with increasing onshore winds for your Sunday. Next week will feature highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s. The springlike conditions will be accompanied by southerly winds at 12 to 24 mph. Only a stray shower is expected along the coast Monday and again Wednesday. For your Presidents' Day holiday, Monday will be mostly cloudy and breezy, with a high in the lower 80s.