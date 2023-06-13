Fair to partly cloudy and windy; brutal heat and humidity persist over the Coastal Bend into next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Upper-level high pressure is essentially stationary and will be intensifying over South Texas the next several days, increasing heat and humidity thereby posing a threat to human and animal activity outdoors. Moisture trapped under the upper-air ridge is making skies hazy and conditions extremely humid, and when combined with brutal afternoon heat creates heat indices of between 110 and 120 degrees. A Heat Advisory is in effect through 7 pm this evening, and in the coming days may be upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning. Regardless, with afternoon temperatures approaching 100 degrees, the south southeast wind gusting near 30 mph will provide no solace to those who are outdoors. Overnights will supply little relief, with daybreak temperatures near 80 degrees.

The ongoing heat wave is rare so early in the season, with such extensive and long lasting heat occurring less than one percent of the time historically. It is vital that precautions be made by those who must be outdoors for extended periods of time. Remember to stay hydrated, wear light colored and loose fitting clothing, cover your head and take breaks from the heat and strenuous activity as often as possible. Further, ensure that the elderly, indigent and very young are safely protected. Look out for the well being of animals outdoors, ensuring they are hydrated and have shade. Such extreme conditions can be life-threatening. The sweltering heat and humidity is expected to persist at least through the middle of next week.

