Fair to partly cloudy and warm with light southeasterly winds this afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A upper air ridge is keeping rain away from the Coastal Bend the next few days, with dying showers skirting northern counties tonight and Thursday night, but scattered thunderstorms are expected to return for your Memorial Day.

Storm complexes that develop in the Permian Basin, Concho Valley and Hill Country this afternoon and again on Thursday will migrate through Central and South Central Texas each evening before dissipating over the Crossroads and northern Coastal Bend after midnight.

The rest of the area will remain dry through Sunday, but an upper-level disturbance moving out of the Rockies and through Central Texas on Monday will induce scattered showers and thunderstorms. Expect up to around a half inch of rain, followed by lingering showers early Tuesday.

Highs will range from the upper 80s to lower 90s, with middle 90s inland and afternoon heat indices reaching between 95 and 105 degrees.

Overnight temperatures will remain in the lower to middle 70s.

Plan on a southeasterly breeze at 10 to 20 mph Friday through Sunday. Beach and marine conditions should remain favorable, with low rip current risks, fair skies and water temperatures holding in the middle 80s.