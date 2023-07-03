Fair to partly cloudy and still hot today through midweek; isolated showers and thunderstorms.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Upper-air high pressure extends from the western U.S. into the eastern Gulf of Mexico, split by a trough over Texas that will bring isolated showers through midweek, to become more numerous on Thursday. While rain chances increase Wednesday night and Thursday, the overall pattern will maintain above normal temperatures and high heat indices, with afternoons feeling like 110 to 118 degrees through the coming weekend. Beneficial rains on Thursday may exceed a half inch. Daytime temperatures in the middle to upper 90s will remain above normal, as will overnights in the upper 70s to around 80. Except onshore (southeasterly) breezes of between 10 and 22 miles an hour.

The tropical Atlantic and Eastern Pacific are quiet once again.

