Fair to Partly Cloudy and Breezy with Below Normal Temperatures

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Surface high pressure over the center of the Nation is drifting east this afternoon, and its circulation will begin to return Gulf warmth and humidity by early Monday.

A series of upper level disturbances will increase windiness the first half of the week and bring increasing rain chances. This will mean an end to chilly mornings with the increasing onshore flow, with lows only in the 50s and 60s. Highs will be from the 70s to lower 80s.

A cold front associated with a vigorous upper level disturbance will bring a good chance of thunderstorms during the pre-dawn hours Thursday, but only modest cooling is expected. Hopefully, that system will deliver much-needed rainfall.