Fair to partly cloudy and breezy, but not as hot and humid today as previously.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Upper-level high pressure has shifted into the Deep South today, and this pattern shift will mitigate the excessive heat and humidity somewhat through the weekend. Rain chances return next week. Because the subsidence (compressive downforce) associated with the large upper-level high is lessened, so with it the extreme heat and trapped humidity will be at a reduced level. Expect heat indices of between 108 and 116 through the weekend and into next week. An upper-level trough moves out of the Rockies into Central Texas early next week, lifting the abundant moisture already in place here and generating isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rainfall accumulation will total less than 1/4 inch. Best rain chances appear to be on Independence Day and Wednesday. Expect afternoon temperatures for the week to come in the middle 90s and overnights in the upper 70s to around 80. Onshore breezes will gust in excess of 20 miles an hour.

In the tropical Atlantic the remnants of Cindy pose no threat. In the Eastern Pacific, Hurricane Adrian continues slow intensification as it moves into the open waters of the Pacific. Tropical Depression 2E is moving parallel to the western Mexican coast and is likely to become Tropical Storm Beatriz later today or Friday. Neither system poses a threat to the Coastal Bend.

