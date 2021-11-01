Watch
Fair skies with warming southeast breezes; late-week rain and cooling expected

Wednesday night cold front to bring rain, storms
Dale Nelson file photo.
Weak streamer showers can be expected as early as Wednesday
Posted at 11:45 AM, Nov 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-01 12:45:58-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Southeasterly flow is returning heat and humidity to the Coastal Bend today, raising temperatures to above normal.

Skies are fair, and wind will be breezy the next couple of days.

A midweek disturbance will push a cold front into the region Wednesday night, bringing thunderstorms and colder air.

Before the front arrives, afternoon temperatures will surge into the middle to upper 80s over the region, with overnight readings in the middle to upper 60s.

Following the frontal passage, expect daytime readings in the 60s to lower 70s, with overnights chilling into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Rainfall totals will be modest, however, with the quick moving system yielding only a half to three quarters of an inch or rainfall Wednesday night through midday Thursday.

