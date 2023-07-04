Fair skies with a heat advisory again this afternoon; few stray showers but nice for fireworks this evening.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A large area of upper-level high pressure remains in place over the nation, with a trough splitting it through Texas and bringing isolated coastal showers. Expect more rain chances mid- to late-week. A slug of tropical moisture in the central Gulf of Mexico continues to move toward the Texas coast, and its interaction with the trough will increase showers and thunderstorms late Wednesday into Thursday. Rainfall totals may exceed a half inch through late Thursday. The upper-level high will bridge across the State by the weekend, shutting down rain chances and augmenting heat. Expect highs from the middle to upper 90s with heat indices between 110 and 118 degrees. Overnight lows will remain in the upper 70s to around 80. A southeasterly breeze will gust in excess of 20 miles an hour at times.

A couple of tropical waves in the Caribbean pose no threat for development, but a disturbance in the Eastern Pacific poses a 60 percent chance of becoming a tropical depression or tropical storm over the upcoming weekend. Its motion will parallel the western Mexican coast in the near-shore waters. Once again, no threat is expected for Texas from this system.

