Fair skies, light wind, and low humidity adorn Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — High pressure extending from the Mississippi Valley into South Texas is keeping dry air over the Coastal Bend, and no rain is expected through midweek. Meanwhile, an upper level disturbance will glide out of the Pacific Northwest into the Lone Star State by Thursday, pushing a cold front into the region by late Thursday. Any associated rainfall will be sparse. Expect only minor temperature changes with the front initially; however, reinforcing cold air arrives early Saturday to bring a deeper chill to the area. Expect highs in the 70s to lower 80s, falling to around 70 again on Saturday. Lows will be in the upper 50s to middle 60s, falling to near 50 on Saturday.

