Fair and mild through the work week; scattered storms Friday night-Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — No rain expected through the coming work week, but a Pacific cold front accompanies scattered thunderstorms Friday night into early Saturday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Partly to mostly cloudy with a slow warming trend through the work week

Scattered thunderstorms Friday night into early Saturday will bring over a half inch of rain

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy and cool

Temperature:

Low in the upper 40s

Winds:

Light and variable

Tuesday:

Mostly cloudy and mild

Temperature:

High in the upper 60s

Winds:

East southeast 4 to 8 mph

Wednesday:

Partly cloudy with patch morning fog

Temperature:

High in the lower 70s

Winds:

East wind 4 to 8 mph

Nice dry week coming up, with gradually moderating nighttime temperatures, then watch for Friday night storms.