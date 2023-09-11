Fair, mild nights and hot but dry afternoons through Tuesday; rain chances improve late week.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With upper-level high pressure now shifted over northwestern Mexico but still ridging across Texas, it remains hot but is now dry. A series of upper-level disturbances will glide across the periphery of the ridge, however, and by midweek isolated showers return to the region. Stronger disturbances supported by increasing moisture and instability will mean more numerous storms this coming weekend.

With lower humidity through Tuesday, expect daytime temperatures still in the middle 90s but heat indices will remain below 110 degrees, so no heat advisories will be in effect. Dewpoints begin rising midweek, however, allowing isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will crawl into the upper 90s and heat indices will peak around 114 degrees Wednesday and Thursday. Increasing cloud cover and rain chances keep afternoon temperatures in the middle 90s Friday through the weekend.

Rainfall associated with the disturbances will be modest on Wednesday and Thursday, then gradually become more significant as the weekend approaches. Deep layered moisture and increased instability will allow more numerous showers and thunderstorms Friday through Sunday, ending early Monday. Up to an inch of rain can be expected over the weekend. A breezy east southeasterly wind will keep humidity in place Wednesday through the weekend.

In the tropics, Category 3 Hurricane Lee lies well east of the Bahamas and will turn north the next couple of days. It may become a Category 4 storm before weakening while moving west of Bermuda later this week. While Tropical Storm Margot remains inconsequential in the open Atlantic, another area of disturbed weather near Cabo Verde has a moderate chance of becoming a tropical depression or tropical storm late this week. With generally westward movement, this disturbance bears watching. The Eastern Pacific is quiet at this time.