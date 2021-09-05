Fair, Hot and Hazy this Afternoon; Hot and Dry Labor Day Expected

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fair skies and hot temperatures accompanied Saharan dust-induced haze over the Coastal Bend this weekend, but as the haze clears rain chances return during the coming work week.

A series of weak upper level disturbances and increasing Gulf moisture suggest isolated to scattered thunderstorms will appear Tuesday through Sunday.

A weak tropical disturbance will move northward into the Southern Gulf of Mexico early in the week, but it is likely to remain east of the Coastal Bend. (We will let you know if anything changes.)

Highs will remain in the middle to upper 90s, with lows in the lower to middle 70s.