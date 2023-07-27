Fair but hazy, hot and breezy for the Coastal Bend; isolated showers next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With upper-air high pressure situated to our north, weak waves of low pressure will migrate westward through South Texas over the next several days and may bring isolated showers next week. The atmosphere has dried from early this week, so heat indices will be at or below heat advisory criteria through the coming weekend. Still, with daytime temperatures from the upper 90s to around 100 degrees, the heat will be significant. By early next week, the upper ridge builds back over the State. By Monday, both Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings once again may be required for the Coastal Bend. Overnights should cool to the middle to upper 70s. A south southeasterly breeze will gust to around 24 miles an hour at times. The best chance for rainfall will occur Sunday and again midweek, with waves of instability moving westward across the Gulf of Mexico and through South Texas. Even those chances will remain slight, with atmospheric moisture remaining at a premium. For the coastal waters, a moderate rip current risk is in place through Friday, at least, with long period swells and strong onshore flow.

The Tropical Atlantic is generally quiet, with a disturbance halfway between Cabo Verde and the Lesser Antilles. This system has a moderate chance for tropical cyclone development, but is expected to move west-northwest and not affect the Gulf of Mexico or Caribbean Sea. The Eastern Pacific remains quiet.

