Fair, breezy and warmer today; hot and humid Friday; a cold front Friday night leads to a flawless weekend.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Expect generally rain-free conditions over the next week, with the return of summer-like heat and humidity before a cold front late Friday reminds us it is fall. Behind the cold front expect a windy day Saturday, with north northeasterly flow at 15 to 30 miles an hour.

Temperatures return to near or above normal today and Friday before an extended cool-down. Expect highs in the middle 80s this afternoon, warming to the lower 90s Friday with heat indices reaching 105 to 109 degrees. Thereafter, the cold front ushers in cooler, drier continental air that will prevail for several days to come. Look for afternoon temperatures only in the upper 70s to lower 80s from this weekend into the middle of next week. Overnights will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s, then chill to the upper 50s to lower 60s Sunday through Thursday mornings.

Once again the tropics have gone quiet. Tropical Storm Sean was short-lived and is now a depression in the deep tropical Atlantic. Another area south of Cabo Verde has a low chance of development as it moves westward.

Viewing of Saturday's annular eclipse will be marginal here in Corpus Christi, with scattered clouds hopefully clearing by midday.