Fair, breezy and hot today; heat advisory in effect until 8 pm.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While high pressure in the upper air has shifted east of the region, its effects linger through the weekend with above normal temperatures and little to no rainfall; at least, until Tuesday. Expect afternoon temperatures from the middle to upper 90s, with heat indices of between 110 and 119 degrees. Overnights will remain in the upper 70s to around 80. A south southeasterly wind at 12 to 24 miles an hour occasionally will gust to near 30 mph. By early next week, Gulf moisture will deepen enough to allow isolated showers and a few thunderstorms across the Coastal Bend. Rainfall totals will be a tenth of an inch, or less.

In the tropical Atlantic, the remnants of Cindy linger south of Bermuda as a tropical wave. Chance of redevelopment are low. In the Eastern Pacific, Category 1 Hurricane Adrian continues to intensify as it moves westerly away from Mexico. Tropical Disturbance 92E has a high chance of becoming a tropical depression or tropical storm as it parallels the Mexican coast the next couple of days. None of these systems pose a threat to South Texas.

