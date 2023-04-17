Fair, breezy and dry today; clear and cool tonight for the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A cold front early today ushered in dry, cooler air on gusty northeasterly winds. Expect highs in the 80s this week, with isolated showers Tuesday and Wednesday, and again this coming weekend.

Northeasterly winds become easterly tonight, then southeasterly Monday through the rest of the work week.

That will allow enough Gulf moisture to support isolated showers Tuesday and Wednesday as an upper-level disturbance moves through the region. Another cold front reaches the area early Saturday, inducing scattered showers and thunderstorms that will persist through Sunday.

Daytime temperatures will remain in the 80s, with overnight readings in the 60s and 70s. Any rainfall Tuesday and Wednesday will be less than 1/10 of an inch. More beneficial totals of up to a half inch may occur this coming weekend.