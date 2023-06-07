Fair and very warm today, then intense heat and humidity Thursday through next week; no rain.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A weak disturbance will induce isolated storms later today and Thursday north of the Coastal Bend, but upper-level high pressure will bring extreme heat and humidity to South Texas for the coming week. As the upper air ridge dominates our weather pattern, expect afternoon temperatures soaring into the middle to upper 90s with heat indices of between 105 and 112 degrees. If you plan extended periods of time outdoors, prepare yourself and your loved ones by hydrating, wearing light-colored and loose fitting clothing, a hat; and moving indoors when at all possible. Learn the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Overnight temperatures will drop only into the middle to upper 70s, so do not expect much relief from the heat. A south to southeast wind at 10 to 22 mph will prevail Saturday through Wednesday.

Thus far, the tropics remain quiet.

