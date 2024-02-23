Fair and mild weekend, but onshore winds return Gulf humidity by early next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Strong west-to-east upper-level winds over the southern U.S. will deepen a trough lee of the Rockies, bringing strong onshore flow that will warm and humidify the Coastal Bend by the first of next week.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- A fair, mild and dry weekend is expected
- Southeasterly winds will increase to 20 to 30 mph Monday through Wednesday
- A cold front late Wednesday knocks temperatures down about 15 degrees
- Isolated showers Thursday become scattered Friday as an upper-level trough moves across the area
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Mostly clear and cool
Temperature:
Low in the middle 50s
Winds:
Northeast 4 to 8 mph
Saturday :
Sunny, mild and dry
Temperature:
High in the upper 70s
Winds:
East southeast 8 to 14 mph
Sunday:
Sunny, windy and more humid
Temperature:
High near 80
Winds:
South 16 to 30 mph
A nice weekend fades into a windy, warm and humid work week with cooler air and isolated to scattered showers Thursday and Friday.