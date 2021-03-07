Fair and Breezy along Coast; Mostly Cloudy Inland: Windy, Warmer Week Ahead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Strong onshore flow will predominate across the Coastal Bend this coming work week, bringing higher temperatures and more humidity but very little rainfall.

Isolated showers will dot the area Monday and Tuesday. A powerful storm system will move out of the Rockies this weekend and may bring scattered showers and thunderstorms for Saturday. After a mild day Monday with brisk easterly flow, winds increase and become more southeasterly Tuesday through Friday.

The persistent onshore flow will mean increasingly warm, humid conditions but also a high danger of rip currents. That risk will be at its worst mid- to late week. By Saturday, a cold front will arrive with scattered showers and thunderstorms. West and northwest winds behind the front will shut down the rip currents.

Highs will be in the 70s to lower 80s, with lows in the lower to middle 60s.