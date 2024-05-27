Extreme heat continues on this Memorial Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Happy Memorial Day Coastal Bend! Another round of heat alerts are in place today, expiring at 8 p.m. Continue to practice heat safety.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory are in effect throughout our viewing area with feels-like temps between 110º-120º
- Changes to come with increasing cloud cover and rain chances in the next couple of days
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Sunny, hot and humid:
Temperature: 96ºF
Winds: ESE 10-20 mph
Tonight: Increasing cloud cover:
Temperature: 79ºF
Winds: SE 15-20 mph
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, moderate breeze
Temperature: 93ºF
Winds: ESE 15-20 mph
Have a great Memorial Day!