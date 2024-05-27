Extreme heat continues on this Memorial Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Happy Memorial Day Coastal Bend! Another round of heat alerts are in place today, expiring at 8 p.m. Continue to practice heat safety.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory are in effect throughout our viewing area with feels-like temps between 110º-120º

Changes to come with increasing cloud cover and rain chances in the next couple of days

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sunny, hot and humid:

Temperature: 96ºF

Winds: ESE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Increasing cloud cover:

Temperature: 79ºF

Winds: SE 15-20 mph

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, moderate breeze

Temperature: 93ºF

Winds: ESE 15-20 mph

Have a great Memorial Day!