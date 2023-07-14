Extraordinary heat and humidity persist over the Coastal Bend.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A large and intense upper-level ridge continues to dominate the weather pattern from the West Coast to the Gulf of Mexico, bringing searing heat and stifling humidity to the Coastal Bend for at least another week.

The upper ridge will keep rain chances nil over the next seven days, and heat indices of between 110 and 120 will mean outdoor activities should be kept at a minimum.

Afternoon air temperatures from the upper 90s to near 100 will persist, as will morning lows in the upper 70s to around 80. A south-southeasterly breeze gusting to nearly 30 miles an hour will keep enough Gulf moisture in the lower layers of the atmosphere to make things miserable.

Chances of meaningful rainfall may need to wait until the last week of the month when the upper-air ridge moves far enough west and north to allow disturbances to make their way into our region from the north. At the same time, tropical moisture has a chance to make it into our area from the Caribbean Sea.

Meantime, Subtropical Storm Don (named just this morning) is well east of Bermuda and poses no threat to anyone but mariners. Hurricane Calvin in the Eastern Pacific is moving quickly west, toward the Central Pacific. Again, this system is no threat to North America.

