Expect to see more widespread showers, thunderstorms Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend! How are we enjoying these showers and thunderstorms this week? It is quite a relief from all the heat we saw last week. The good news is we still have daily rain chances throughout the weekend, and we will see more showers Wednesday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

According to the Climate Prediction Center, Texas and specifically, Southeast Texas will be likely wetter the next six to 10 days, giving us the opportunity to see more rain here in the Coastal Bend. The upper level low in the atmosphere mixed with moisture is creating low to moderate rain chances today. Any showers after the afternoon hours are from the seabreeze pushing inland. Once we lose the daytime heating element, rain chances will remain low throughout the night.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny with showers and thunderstorms

Temperature: High 92°F

Winds: E 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear with a chance of showers before 7 p.m.

Temperature: Low 78°F

Winds: ESE 5-12 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, better rain chances widespread

Temperature: High 92°F

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Have a great Tuesday!