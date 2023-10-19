Expect sunny, hot afternoons and fair, mild nights this weekend; rainy and stormy next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Generally hot afternoons with fair, mild nights are expected through the weekend ahead of good rain chances from Hurricane Norma and a Gulf of Mexico tropical plume. Highs will soar into the lower to middle 90s Friday and Saturday, with overnights in the middle to upper 60s. Wind will remain light through Saturday.

Powerful Hurricane Norma will weaken quickly in the Eastern Pacific the next few days, but its impact on Texas will be substantial. Rainfall of 4 to 6 inches can be expected in Southwest and Central Texas beginning late Sunday, with lesser amounts here in the Coastal Bend. Expect breezy south to southeast winds Sunday with increasing clouds, becoming windy with gusts to 30 mph on Monday.

It will be a wet week ahead. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will accompany the remnants of Norma Sunday night through Monday. Lingering rain from Norma will blend with deep tropical moisture from the western Gulf of Mexico Tuesday through Thursday. That will result in additional scattered showers and thunderstorms keeping the Coastal Bend damp through most of the work week. Between two and three inches of rain can be expected in total for the week.

Elsewhere in the tropics, Atlantic Tropical Storm Tammy will become a Category 1 hurricane as it skirts the Lesser Antilles this weekend. It will have no impact on the Coastal Bend. Another Eastern Pacific disturbance, 91E, lies west of Guatemala and has a high chance of becoming a tropical depression by the weekend. It is moving little, however, and should not directly impact South Texas.

