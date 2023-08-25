Watch Now
Expect isolated showers/storms today and Saturday for southern counties, but still hot and humid.

A tropical low in the Bay of Campeche will bring enough moisture into the Coastal Bend for isolated showers and thunderstorms Friday and Saturday, while a cold front induces scattered storms Tuesday.
Showers out in Robstown - Photo By: FB Coastal Bend Weather Watcher Josie Johnny Sandoval
Expect coastal showers to move inland today and Saturday with a seabreeze.
Posted at 7:03 AM, Aug 25, 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two systems, representing different seasonal regimes, will bring rain chances to the Coastal Bend over the next week. First, a tropical low over the Bay of Campeche will induce isolated showers and thunderstorms Friday and Saturday to southern Coastal Bend areas. Next week, a cold front will bring scattered storms Tuesday and Wednesday. Neith system will generate more than a quarter inch of rain at any given point.  The front won't drop temperatures more than a couple degrees, because this is August. Otherwise, fair and hot conditions will persist through late next week. In fact, with highs in the upper 90s to lower 100s, we will remain warmer than normal and heat indices will top out between 110 and 116 degrees each afternoon. Overnights will be pleasant, however, with lows in the middle to upper 70s. Wind won't be much of a factor, generally 8 to 12 miles an hour from the east and southeast.

The tropics remain fairly active. Tropical Storm Franklin will intensify to become a Category 2 hurricane as it moves north between Bermuda and the U.S. East Coast. A disturbance now in the northwestern Caribbean will move north and impact the Florida Gulf coast early next week. It has a high chance of becoming a tropical depression or tropical storm. In the Eastern Pacific, a disturbance off the Mexican coast has a medium chance of becoming a tropical depression or tropical storm as it moves northwest, paralleling the coastline.  Other systems in the Atlantic and Eastern Pacific will remain over open water.

