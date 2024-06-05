Excessive heat will afford little relief for outdoor activities, but modest rain chances appear next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Dangerously high heat indices the next few days will prompt Heat Advisories and even Excessive Heat Warnings. Some relief may arrive early next week, along with rain chances.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Afternoon heat indices may exceed 120 degrees, with morning minimums around 100, providing no overnight relief.

A strong south southeast wind will keep rip current risks moderate to high this week.

A modest pattern shift implies rain chances Monday and Tuesday.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy, windy and humid

Temperature:

Low in the lower 80s

Winds:

South southeast 14 to 26 mph

Wednesday:

Mostly sunny, breezy and very hot

Temperature:

high in the middle 90s with a heat index near 117 degrees

Winds:

South southeast 13 to 24 mph

Thursday:

Mostly sunny, breezy and hot

Temperature:

High in the middle 90s with a heat index near 115 degrees

Winds:

Southeast 10 to 20 mph

If outdoors is an option, stay indoors when possible. If it's not an option, follow excessive heat safety rules and stay safe.