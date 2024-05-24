Excessive heat through Memorial Day; isolated showers/storms Monday night

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Our bout with brutal heat will continue into early next week, with Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings in place. Remain indoors whenever possible and stay hydrated.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Afternoon heat indices will remain between 110 and 120 degrees through memorial Day

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will appear predawn Tuesday and linger through Thursday

Temperatures return to near normal midweek

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Partly cloudy, windy and quite humid

Temperature:

Low in the lower80s

Winds:

South southeast 13 to 25 mph

Saturday :

Mostly sunny, windy and very hot

Temperature:

High in the middle 90s with a heat index near 114 degrees

Winds:

South southeast 14 to 26 mph

Sunday:

Mostly sunny, windy and even hotter

Temperature:

High in the middle 90s with a heat index near 116 degrees

Winds:

South southeast 14 to 25 mph

The temptation is to plan extended time outdoors this semi-official kickoff to summer. Don't do so without following extreme heat safety rules.