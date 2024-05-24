Watch Now
Excessive heat through Memorial Day; isolated showers/storms Monday night

thumbnail_heatsafety.jpg
KRIS-6
Common sense heat safety guidelines
Posted at 5:45 PM, May 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-24 18:45:43-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Our bout with brutal heat will continue into early next week, with Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings in place. Remain indoors whenever possible and stay hydrated.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Afternoon heat indices will remain between 110 and 120 degrees through memorial Day
  • Isolated showers and thunderstorms will appear predawn Tuesday and linger through Thursday
  • Temperatures return to near normal midweek

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Partly cloudy, windy and quite humid
Temperature:
Low in the lower80s
Winds:
South southeast 13 to 25 mph

Saturday :
Mostly sunny, windy and very hot
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s with a heat index near 114 degrees
Winds:
South southeast 14 to 26 mph

Sunday:
Mostly sunny, windy and even hotter
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s with a heat index near 116 degrees
Winds:
South southeast 14 to 25 mph

The temptation is to plan extended time outdoors this semi-official kickoff to summer. Don't do so without following extreme heat safety rules.

