Exceptional heat and humidity to persist over the Coastal Bend again this week; no rain expected.

High pressure in the upper air will remain over Texas this coming week, preventing rainfall while generating extreme heat, trapping Gulf humidity resulting in life-threatening afternoon heat indices.
Dale Nelson
Upper-air high pressure will continue to bring excessive heat to the Coastal Bend this week.
High pressure bringing hot weather shifting away from South Texas
Posted at 12:27 PM, Aug 07, 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — High pressure in the upper air will remain over Texas this coming week, preventing rainfall while generating extreme heat and trapping Gulf humidity resulting in life-threatening afternoon heat indices. Expect afternoon temperatures from the upper 90s to lower 100s, with 105 and 109 degrees expected inland. Overnight readings will linger in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Mid-level energy sliding across the Southern Plains will increase our onshore winds, with south southeasterly breezes gusting near 30 miles an hour at times. Heat index values will peak between 114 and 122 each afternoon. Accordingly, Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories will be needed generally between Noon and 9 pm daily. The strong winds will necessitate Small Craft Advisories the next few afternoons for the coastal waters, bays and inland waterways. Along with the extreme heating and strong winds, lower relative humidity values inland will mean elevated fire danger through the coming week.

The tropics remain generally quiet, for now. There is no significant activity in the Atlantic Basin, while in the Eastern Pacific Tropical Storm Eugene will soon become a post-tropical remnant low while passing over cooler sea surface temperatures. Category 4 Hurricane Dora now has moved into the Central Pacific Basin and will pass well south of Hawaii.

