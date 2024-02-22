Watch Now
Evening fog, then clearing and cooler toward morning ahead of a breezy but dry weekend.

Bill Alexander Wx KRIS6@4 pm 02/22/24
Posted at 4:47 PM, Feb 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-22 17:47:43-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Stable upper air conditions will keep things dry over South Texas for the next several days, although a weak cold front early Friday brings breezy and mild weather and a stronger cold front next Wednesday may produce stray showers ahead of a colder Thursday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Fog will set up late this evening and last until the wee small hours ahead of a cold front
  • Skies will be sunny as a northerly breeze allows mild, dry weather Friday and Saturday
  • Windy, warmer and humid conditions are in store early next week
  • A stronger colder cold arrives late next Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Evening fog, then clearing and drier early Friday
Temperature:
Low in the upper 50s
Winds:
West wind 6 to 12 mph, becoming north after midnight

Friday:
Sunny, breezy and mild
Temperature:
Hin the upper 70s
Winds:
North northeast 10 to 21 mph

Saturday:
Sunny and mild
Temperature:
High in the upper 70s
Winds:
Northeast 6 to 12 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon

A generally quiet weather pattern expected over the next week, with a chance stray showers late Wednesday.

