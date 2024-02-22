Evening fog, then clearing and cooler toward morning ahead of a breezy but dry weekend.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Stable upper air conditions will keep things dry over South Texas for the next several days, although a weak cold front early Friday brings breezy and mild weather and a stronger cold front next Wednesday may produce stray showers ahead of a colder Thursday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Fog will set up late this evening and last until the wee small hours ahead of a cold front

Skies will be sunny as a northerly breeze allows mild, dry weather Friday and Saturday

Windy, warmer and humid conditions are in store early next week

A stronger colder cold arrives late next Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Evening fog, then clearing and drier early Friday

Temperature:

Low in the upper 50s

Winds:

West wind 6 to 12 mph, becoming north after midnight

Friday:

Sunny, breezy and mild

Temperature:

Hin the upper 70s

Winds:

North northeast 10 to 21 mph

Saturday:

Sunny and mild

Temperature:

High in the upper 70s

Winds:

Northeast 6 to 12 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon

A generally quiet weather pattern expected over the next week, with a chance stray showers late Wednesday.