Ending the week on a bright note: more sunshine, less rain

Rain chances remain in the forecast with cooler temperatures
Cooler temperatures with more clouds coming
Posted at 8:08 PM, Aug 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-25 21:28:35-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!

Today's overcast sky allowed our temperatures to stay in the 80s all day. Rain accumulations were beneficial this afternoon, with many communities receiving near an inch of rain. A few spots received more than two inches!

The stationary front that triggered our rain today is fizzling out, fewer showers and storms. Our rain chances will drop to isolated by Saturday, with only daily afternoon sea breeze showers. Unfortunately, our humidity will not budge. Expect muggy conditions through next week as moisture-rich air continues to move over the Coastal Bend. It will also keep our afternoon high temperatures in the lower 90s. Overall, we'll end August on a muggy and less windy note.

In the tropics, there are two tropical waves to watch, both have a low chance of development over the next 5 days.

