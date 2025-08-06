Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Dwindling rain chances with heat and humidity left in its place

Julia Kwedi Wednesday 8/6/25 Sunrise forecast
Dwindling rain chances with heat and humidity left in its place
Posted

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Stray t-showers this afternoon
  • hot and humid
  • Increasing heat risk returns

Heat and humidity will be taking center stage in the forecast for the second half of the work week. Rain chances will begin to decrease and take a back seat today as high pressure northwest of the Coastal Bend extends into the area.

Rain activity today will be stray at best for some coastal and northern neighborhoods. Moisture and humidity will translate to increasing feels-like temps and moderate to major heat risk into the weekend.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sunny with a mix of clouds, afternoon storms possible
Temperature: High 97ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Clear, warmer
Temperature: Low 78ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Thursday: Hot and humid
Temperature: High 98ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Have great day!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.