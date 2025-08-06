Dwindling rain chances with heat and humidity left in its place

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday!

Stray t-showers this afternoon

hot and humid

Increasing heat risk returns

Heat and humidity will be taking center stage in the forecast for the second half of the work week. Rain chances will begin to decrease and take a back seat today as high pressure northwest of the Coastal Bend extends into the area.

Rain activity today will be stray at best for some coastal and northern neighborhoods. Moisture and humidity will translate to increasing feels-like temps and moderate to major heat risk into the weekend.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sunny with a mix of clouds, afternoon storms possible

Temperature: High 97ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Clear, warmer

Temperature: Low 78ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Thursday: Hot and humid

Temperature: High 98ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

