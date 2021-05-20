Drying out today after Wednesday's record rains

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Record setting rainfall over the area yesterday has pushed offshore and we’re just left with some drier air filtering into the Coastal Bend today.

Officially at Corpus Christi International Airport, we observed 4.44 inches of rainfall, which shattered the old daily rainfall record of 1.82 inches set in 1888! There were pockets of heavy rainfall ranging from 2-6 inches area wide, but over into Kleberg County around Bishop and Kingsville there are reports of more than 11 inches on those regions.

We’ll continue to dry out for today with mainly cloudy skies and a good amount of sunshine breaking through.

Moisture will return through late Friday and into the weekend with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast through early next week. Rainfall will only be scattered in nature though, not widespread. However, any rainfall that does fall will quickly lead to some localized flooding since the ground is so saturated at this point.

We’ll start to dry out even further by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week and temperatures will warm back up to near seasonal averages as well.

Today: Good mix of clouds and sun, drying out with light winds…High: 83…Wind: ENE 6-12 mph.

Tonight: Cool, with a few clouds, humid…Low: 69…Wind: ESE 4-8 mph.

Friday: Mainly cloudy, few isolated showers near the coast…High: 83…Wind: ESE 10-20 mph.

Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly cloudy and breezy…High: 82…Wind: ESE 10-20 mph.

Sunday: Mainly cloudy still the opportunity for scattered showers and storms…High: 82…Wind: ESE 10-20 mph.

Monday: Another round of scattered showers, mainly cloudy and slightly warmer…High: 84…Wind: ESE 10-20 mph.

Tuesday: Drying out, more sunshine and warmer…High: 87…Wind: SE 10-20 mph.

Have a great day!