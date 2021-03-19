Dry high pressure produces fair skies, mild afternoons

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A large dome of Continental Polar air over the center of the nation is bringing fair skies and mild temperatures to the Lone Star State, but its continued eastward motion will mean moderating temperatures and returning Gulf moisture by Sunday.

A series of mid-week disturbances will bring rain chances Monday night through early Thursday. Temperatures will gradually rise over the next few days, as will humidity, as wind becomes more southeasterly and increases.

Afternoon readings will reach the lower 80s by midweek, and overnight temperatures will dip only into the lower 60s.

A pair of mid-level disturbances bring rain chances: the first will keep its energy mainly north of the region Monday night and Tuesday, providing only isolated showers.

The second system Wednesday into early Thursday will push scattered showers and thunderstorms through the Coastal Bend.

Rainfall totals will be most meaningful early Thursday as fair skies will predominate on Friday.