Drizzle and fog this afternoon and tonight give way to fair skies with mild days and cold nights

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A Saturday morning cold front will clear skies with a gusty north wind, leaving several days with mild afternoons and cold nights.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Expect blustery northerly wind Saturday, followed by a cold Saturday night
- Continued fair with mild days and chilly nights through midweek
- Isolated showers return to the region Thursday and Friday
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Mostly cloudy with drizzle and fog
Temperature:
Middle 50s
Winds:
North wind 4 to 8 mph
Saturday:
Clearing, breezy and mild
Temperature:
Upper 60s
Winds:
North northwest 13 to 24 mph
Saturday Night:
Clear and cold
Temperature:
Middle 40s
Winds:
North 10 to 20 mph
A beautiful weekend and first half of next week will be followed by increasing clouds with isolated showers Thursday and Friday.