Disrespectful winds and humidity

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday!

This morning is off to a very humid start, with temperatures near 80ºF feeling more like the 90s. This afternoon, high temperatures will top out in the muggy upper 80s. This afternoon will also bring disrespectful winds from the south-southeast 20-25 mph, gusting 35-40 mph. Gusty conditions will keep a Small Craft Advisory in effect until 7 p.m.

Our 'False Fall' conditions will persist throughout the week. Temperatures will finally decrease next week as our next cold front arrives here in the Coastal Bend. The exact timing and strength of this cold front will become more certain by the end of the week.

Have a terrific day!